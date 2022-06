Friends and family of the mass shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, lay to rest 19 young children at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday.



On May 24, 2022, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos fatally shot nineteen students and two teachers, and wounded seventeen other people. Earlier in the day, he shot his grandmother in the forehead at home, severely wounding her.



The small, tight-knit community of the Texas town of Uvalde was united in grief and anger.