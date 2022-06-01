Things Republicans believe are responsible for mass shootings. Here's a hint, it's not guns

As America reels from two devastating mass shootings, the Texas school massacre in which 19 kids and two teachers were killed, and the New York supermarket shooting in which 10 people were killed, the decades-old issue over gun regulation vs the 2nd amendment rights has resurfaced once again.
Even when bereaved individuals want tighter regulations to protect themselves and their loved ones, the Republicans appear to have other plans. Many politicians have made outlandish claims about who or what is to blame for mass shootings.
Let's take a look.