Things Republicans believe are responsible for mass shootings. Here's a hint, it's not guns

Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 11:57 PM(IST)

As America reels from two devastating mass shootings, the Texas school massacre in which 19 kids and two teachers were killed, and the New York supermarket shooting in which 10 people were killed, the decades-old issue over gun regulation vs the 2nd amendment rights has resurfaced once again.

Even when bereaved individuals want tighter regulations to protect themselves and their loved ones, the Republicans appear to have other plans. Many politicians have made outlandish claims about who or what is to blame for mass shootings. 

Let's take a look.

One door in and out

“One of the things that everyone agreed is don’t have all of these unlocked back doors. Have one door into and out of the school and have ... armed police officers at that door,” Ted Cruz, Texas Senator told Fox News.

“If that had happened,” he said, “if those federal grants had gone to this school, when that psychopath arrived, the armed police officers could have taken him out. And we’d have 19 children and two teachers still alive.”

He accused Democrats of "empty political posturing," following a tragedy. He also contended that Democrats opposed legislation he introduced about a decade ago that would have spent $300 million in federal subsidies to "harden schools to make them safer" by installing enhancements such as bulletproof doors, bulletproof glass, and armed police officers.

More guns

Former President Donald Trump believes that putting guns in the hands of citizens is the most effective strategy to combat violent crime.

"Surely we can all agree our schools should not be the softest target our school should be the single hardest target in our country,' he said while speaking at the recent NRA convention"

"And that's why as part of a comprehensive school safety plan, it's time to finally allow highly trained teachers to safely and discreetly concealed carry, let them concealed carry."

God

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, is opposed to additional gun control measures, claiming that restricting gun ownership in the United States is not required to reduce violence, instead she believes God is the solution.

Greene wrote on Twitter that "Our nation needs to take a serious look at the state of mental health today. Sometimes meds can be the problem."

“America is failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings.” 

“We don’t need more gun control. We need to return to God.”

Critical Race Theory

Senator Ron Johnson,  proposed that "wokeness" and "liberal indoctrination," are the reason for why school shootings are on the rise.

During an interview with Fox Business Network, in answer to the host's question on stricter background checks as a solution for preventing mass shooting, Jonson said:

“You know, no matter what you do, people fall through the cracks. You can’t identify all these problems.” 

“But again, the solution lies in stronger families, more supportive communities, I would argue renewed faith,”  he stated, claiming that the American people had "lost" their faith.

“We stopped teaching values in so many of our schools. Now we’re teaching ‘wokeness’. We’re indoctrinating our children with things like CRT. Telling some children that they’re not equal to others and they’re the cause of people’s problems. There’s a sickness.”

Critical race theory, or CRT, is primarily an academic term used to illustrate how America's history with slavery has led to a present era of systemic racism baked into some of the country's most powerful and influential institutions and legislation.

And...more guns

Yet another politician believes that more guns would mean less deaths.

Taking to Twitter, Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie said "ZERO. That’s the number of murderers who have been deterred by the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act."

"The GFSZA was a knee jerk reaction in 1990 that has cost more lives than it has saved."

"REPEAL it now. Let bad guys know unceremonious death awaits them if they target our kids."

GFSZA or The Gun-Free School Zones Act prohibits any unauthorised person from knowingly possessing a loaded or unsecured firearm in a school zone.

