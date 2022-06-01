Things Republicans believe are responsible for mass shootings. Here's a hint, it's not guns

Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 11:57 PM(IST)

Even when bereaved individuals want tighter regulations to protect themselves and their loved ones, the Republicans appear to have other plans. Many politicians have made outlandish claims about who or what is to blame for mass shootings.

As America reels from two devastating mass shootings, the Texas school massacre in which 19 kids and two teachers were killed, and the New York supermarket shooting in which 10 people were killed, the decades-old issue over gun regulation vs the 2nd amendment rights has resurfaced once again.

One door in and out

“One of the things that everyone agreed is don’t have all of these unlocked back doors. Have one door into and out of the school and have ... armed police officers at that door,” Ted Cruz, Texas Senator told Fox News.

“If that had happened,” he said, “if those federal grants had gone to this school, when that psychopath arrived, the armed police officers could have taken him out. And we’d have 19 children and two teachers still alive.”

He accused Democrats of "empty political posturing," following a tragedy. He also contended that Democrats opposed legislation he introduced about a decade ago that would have spent $300 million in federal subsidies to "harden schools to make them safer" by installing enhancements such as bulletproof doors, bulletproof glass, and armed police officers.

(Photograph:Reuters)