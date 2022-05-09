Taking stairs is now fun! ‘Piano Staircase’ experiment works, wins hearts. Find out what it is

The world has already seen musical chairs and several people have also seemed to like them. But have you ever come across musical stairs?

Well, if not, they are actually present at a subway station in Stockholm.

What is unique about them is that they have become a great idea to encourage people to choose stairs over escalators.

Also Read: Warning! 453-kg great white shark 'Ironbound' sighted off coast of New Jersey in US

In today’s fast-paced life, people are always rushing for different things and seldom take stairs. In this scenario, health takes a back seat. It can lead to several health concerns later.

To fix this issue, an ad agency DD Stockholm and Volkswagen Sweden conducted an experiment at the location, which has turned out to be a success.

A video clip of the ‘Piano Staircase’ experiment has gone viral on social media. In it, people can be seen choosing the 'piano stairs' over the escalator at the station in Stockholm.

Watch: Nationalist party wins for the first time in Northern Ireland, 'New Era' begins

The idea of the creators of these stairs to make mundane things like taking stairs fun has worked well. It may also inspire others to come up with something similar as people seemed to have liked it and are changing their behaviour.

Around 66% more people, who passed from the location, took the piano stairs in comparison to people going for the escalator, the creators found.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)