Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen quits as ruling party chief after poor poll performance

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen stepped down from the post of ruling party chief on Saturday (November 26) after her party's poor performance in Taiwan's local elections. The president had projected local elections as being about showing defiance to China. The approach failed to resonate with the voters. Latest reports said that main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), was taking the lead or claimed victory in 13 of the 21 city mayor and county chief seats up for grabs, including the capital Taipei.

Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was leading on just five seats.

The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected will not have a direct say on China policy.

President Tsai however, had sought to project these elections as more than just a local vote. She had said that the world was watching at the elections as an example of how Taiwan defends its democracy.

China claims Taiwan to be its own territory and has not ruled out use of force to retake the self-governing island.

Both the DPP and KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with China though strongly denies being pro-Beijing, had concentrated their campaign efforts in wealthy and populous northern Taiwan, especially Taipei, whose mayor from the small Taiwan People's Party could not run again due to term limits.

"I have let everyone down," the DPP's Taipei mayor candidate Chen Shih-chung told supporters, adding he has offered his "sincere" congratulations to the KMT's Wayne Chiang in a telephone call, and urged people to continue to support Tsai.

"I know this election's results have greatly disappointed everyone, but we can't despair. In the past, the DPP has lost Taipei's elections many times, but we've never been defeated. We must wipe our tears and stand up again."

China carried out war games near Taiwan in August to express anger at a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and its military activities have continued, though on a reduced scale.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.