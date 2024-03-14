Student pilot attempts to enter Alaska airlines flight cockpit 3 times. Here's what happened next

A tense situation unfolded aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 322 as a 19-year-old student pilot, Nathan Jones, allegedly made three attempts to breach the cockpit door during a journey from San Diego to Dulles International Airport, media reports said. Federal Air Marshal Thomas Pattinson detailed in an affidavit that Jones told flight attendants he was "testing them" as he tried to access the cockpit. The court documents revealed that the incident happened on Boeing 737-900ER on March 3, 2024.

Concerned flight attendants sought assistance from off-duty law enforcement officers who restrained Jones for the remainder of the flight. Jones, now facing charges of interference with a flight crew, could potentially serve a maximum sentence of 20 years.

His defence lawyer, Robert Jenkins, expressed concerns about Jones' mental health and intends to request a competency evaluation. Jailer in Alexandria, Virginia indicated that Jones is showing "incoherent speech, disorganised behaviour, mood lability and appears to be experiencing psychosis."

"We are very concerned about his mental health," Jenkins reportedly said while adding, "I intend to request that the court evaluating him for competency to stand trial."

Following the incident, investigators discovered Jones possessed notebooks detailing aircraft operation techniques and held a student pilot's license. For added security, a beverage cart was stationed at the cockpit door for the remainder of the flight. In addition to that, a flight attendant also stood near the door for added security.

Also Read | Clive Palmer revives Titanic II plans a decade after initial announcement

While the FAA labelled the incident as a "passenger disturbance," they assured the public that the flight landed safely and that an investigation is ongoing.

Watch | Gravitas: House passes bill threatening Tiktok ban in US × A licensed clinical social worker for the jail, Anne Zalewski, reportedly said, "Without proper treatment, Mr. Jones is likely to continue to decompensate and continue to be a harm to himself."

The court documents also showed that the passenger breached Title 49, Section 46504 of the US Code, which states that assaulting or intimidating flight crew or flight attendants, thereby impeding their duties, could result in imprisonment for over 20 years along with fines. Similarly, any intent to disrupt the pilot or cabin crew's ability to carry out their responsibilities carries the same severe penalty.