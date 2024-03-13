Nigeria’s Islamic police arrest non-fasting Muslims during Ramadan

In a recent development in Nigeria's northern state of Kano, the Islamic police, known as Hisbah arrested 11 practicing Muslims on Tuesday (March 12) for violating the Ramadan fast by consuming food.

Kano, with its majority Muslim population, operates under Sharia law alongside the country's secular legislation.



According to Hisbah spokesman Lawal Fagge, the arrests came following reports from vigilant individuals who observed the purported offenders eating during the fasting period. Among those arrested were 10 men and one woman, with some being apprehended near bustling market areas, where Hisbah conducts routine searches during Ramadan.

Fagge explained that the detainees were released after pledging to adhere to the fasting obligations and not intentionally miss any fasts in the future. "For some of them," Fagge stated, "we had to involve their relatives or guardians to ensure family oversight."

Hisbah's jurisdiction primarily concerns Muslims, and non-Muslims are generally exempt from their enforcement activities. But Fagge noted that non-Muslims could be held accountable if found cooking food intended for sale to fasting Muslims.

Sharia law was introduced in 12 of Nigeria's northern states over two decades ago, all of which have predominantly Muslim populations.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, holds significant religious importance, as Muslims believe it was during this month that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, forming the foundation of Muslim practice. Observers fast from dawn until sunset throughout the month.

This year, Ramadan began on March 11 and is expected to last 30 days, and is scheduled to conclude on April 9. The arrest of individuals violating the fast underscores the adherence to religious customs in Kano, reflecting the importance of Ramadan in the local community.