Clive Palmer revives Titanic II plans a decade after initial announcement

Billionaire mining magnate Clive Palmer has rekindled plans for his Titanic II project, promising to construct a vessel far, far superior than the original.

Palmer revealed his vision at a press event held at the Sydney Opera House, unveiling designs for a to-scale replica of the ill-fated ocean liner.

While Palmer assured journalists in a press release that his company, Blue Star Line, would create "the ship of love and the ultimate in style and luxury," Palmer acknowledged he hadn’t yet secured a shipyard.

Nearly a decade ago, Palmer announced a similar Titanic II dream at London's Ritz Hotel, insisting it was neither a hoax nor a publicity stunt.

Since then, Palmer has navigated a term as a federal MP, deregistered and resurrected a political party, and invested millions in legal battles, tourism endeavors and costly election campaigns. The Titanic II project, initially suspended in 2015 due to a payment dispute, was re-announced in 2018 with a proposed 2022 sail date.

Blaming COVID-19 for delays, Palmer, who turns 70 this month, expressed confidence in securing a shipyard for construction to begin in early 2023. The maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, replicating the original's ill-fated 1912 journey, is scheduled for June 2027.

Palmer emphasised his commitment this time, citing increased financial resources, and announced tenders for construction in June, with contracts signed by December. He estimated the 56,000-tonne ship's cost between $500 million and $1 billion, with support from companies like the Finnish-based Deltamarin.

Though no tangible ship was presented, journalists were treated to a five-minute video featuring detailed 3D renders of all nine decks of the proposed Titanic II.

Palmer asserted that the vessel would replicate the original's interiors and cabin layout, including iconic features like a ballroom, swimming pool, and Turkish baths.

Palmer, drawing parallels to the love story of Jack and Rose from James Cameron's 1997 film, hopes Titanic II will serve as a catalyst for reinvigorating values and promoting peace.