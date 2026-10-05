/Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez calls snap election after housing protests

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday (Oct 5) has called a snap election in the country. It comes after his series of measures to tackle the housing crisis was defeated in parliament on Friday(Oct 2). The election will take place on November 29. Spain is witnessing nationwide protests over housing despite measures taken by Sanchez. The housing measures were triggered by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her home for failing to pay a sharp rent increase. The proposed measures included automatic renewal of tenancy contracts and restrictions on evicting vulnerable tenants. Sánchez has been Spain's prime minister since 2018 and the elections in the country was due to hold a general election in summer 2027.

After announcing the election, the prime minister said that there is a need to "renew and broaden people's support" for the government. He added that Spain “must mobilise and ensure that parliament provides us with a much broader progressive majority.”

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Sánchez began his speech by praising his coalition government. “The coalition government has secured several successes, including a growing economy, despite attempts to “boycott its progress.” He also went on to say that Spain has become a ”world example of peace, feminism and prosperity." He highlighted that Spain has faced several crises in recent years, including the ongoing war in Ukraine-Russia war and West Asia war.