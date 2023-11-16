Pedro Sanchez re-elected as Spanish prime minister as he braves amnesty row

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was re-elected by a majority of legislators to form a new government during a parliamentary vote on Thursday (Nov 16).

As many as 179 members of the 350 backed Sanchez, who has been in power since 2018, as he was able to successfully navigate through the controversy over providing amnesty to Catalonia’s separatists.

Sánchez cemented his position after gaining support from six smaller parties, including two Catalan separatist parties, in recent weeks.

Sanchez received the backing from two Catalan separatist parties after he agreed to grant amnesty to hundreds of people facing legal action for their role in Catalonia's separatist movement over the past decade.

Spanish PM defends move

During the two-day parliamentary debate, preceding the vote, the Spanish leader defended his move arguing that it was constitutional and necessary to "heal the wounds" opened by the wealthy northeastern region's independence push.

"We will guarantee the unity of Spain through dialogue and forgiveness," the 51-year-old said.

The amnesty scheme announced by Sanchez had triggered massive protests across the Spanish streets, with nightly protests that attracted far-right activists turning violent.

Before Thursday’s votes, protestors gathered around the parliament in protest, some hurling eggs at Socialist politicians.

Two-day session centered around amnesty to Catalan separatists

During the debate, the opposition slammed Sanchez saying that the amnesty scheme was nothing but a political gamble adopted by him to remain in power and accused him of trampling on the rule of law.

"Adopting measures that go against the general interest in exchange of personal benefit is political corruption," the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo, said during the debate.

The general elections on July 23 provided had thrown a highly fractured parliament.

Though the center-right Popular Party received the most votes in the elections but fell short of the majority to form a government because of its alliances with the far-right Vox party, which finished third.

The Sanchez-backed Socialist party finished second with 121 seats.

The speaker of the house will apprise King Felipe VI of the result. Once published in the State Gazette, Sánchez will be sworn as the new prime minister before the king, most likely on Friday, reports AP news agency.