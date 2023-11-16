LIVE TV
Biden calls Xi 'dictator' after US-China strategic meet on the sidelines of APEC summit

San Francisco, US Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Nov 16, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

China's President Xi Jinping speaks at the "Senior Chinese Leader Event" held by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.  Photograph:(AFP)

US President Biden reaffirms Xi Jinping as a dictator despite progress, potentially straining relations. 

US President Joe Biden affirmed on Wednesday (Nov 15), that he still considers Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, a characterisation that may strain relations despite reported progress in their meeting outside San Francisco.

“Well, look, he’s a dictator in the sense that he is a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden told CNN.

“Anyway, we made progress,” he said.  

Biden acknowledged the ideological differences, describing Xi as a leader of a communist country. 

Biden drew attention to Xi's reaction when a Chinese spy balloon was shot down over the US, emphasizing the embarrassment faced by dictators when uninformed about such incidents.

This historical comparison, made during an off-camera campaign reception in California, sparked a swift and angry response from Beijing in June. The Chinese foreign ministry criticised Biden's remarks, stating they contradicted facts, violated diplomatic etiquette, and infringed on China's political dignity.

Potential impact on positive developments

The recent comment, categorising Xi as a dictator, has the potential to undermine the constructive discussions highlighted by Biden in their meeting.

Despite cultivating a warm personal relationship with Xi from their time as vice presidents, the current geopolitical landscape has strained US-China relations. 

Xi's call for mutual understanding and communication

Xi, on the other hand, has urged the United States to refrain from suppressing or containing China, emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence, and open communication.

Both leaders highlighted the need for respectful dialogue, conflict prevention, and maintaining communication channels during their extensive talks, as reported by China's state news agency Xinhua.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

