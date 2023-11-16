Biden talks of 'real progress' after much anticipated meet with Xi

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met each other on Wednesday (November 15) after the latter travelled to San Francisco for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. This was first meeting between the two leaders in a year during which relations between the US and China were considerably strained on a number of bilateral and global issues. After his discussion with the Chinese delegation headed by President Xi, President Biden took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that "real progress" had been made.

"I value the conversation I had today with President Xi because I think it's paramount that we understand each other clearly, leader to leader. There are critical global challenges that demand our joint leadership. And today, we made real progress," he posted.

The two leaders met at the Filoli estate, which is about 30 miles (48 km) away from San Francisco.

As he made his opening remarks, President Biden said both countries needed to ensure that the competition that they have between them "does not veer into conflict". He also stressed the need to manage the ties between the two countries "responsibly". Biden addded that both countries needed to look into global issues such as climate change, AI and more.

Xi on his part, said during the opening statement that the US-China relationship was the most important relationship in the world and that Earth was big enough for both countries to prosper.

"For two large countries like China and the United States, turning their back on each other is not an option," he said. "It is unrealistic for one side to remodel the other, and conflict and confrontation has unbearable consequences for both sides."

Interestingly, mediapersons were asked to leave the hall after opening remarks by both presidents and talks between the two delegations took place behind closed doors. The talks went on for four hours.

After the discussions, both presidents took a short walk in the garden of the estate. As he walked with the Chinese president, Biden waved to journalists and gave two thumbs up sign.

The White House said in a statement that both the leaders "held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral and global issues and exchanged views on areas of difference."

Relations between the US and China have been strained over the last year. Both countries have found themselves in opposite camps over number of global issues.

US support to Taiwan has long been an irritant to China which considers the self-governing island nation part of its territory. China and the US have been at odds over North Korea as well. About Ukraine war, while the US led the Western effort to support and arm Ukraine, China provided diplomatic cover to Russia and even helped its economy when the West sought imposed economic sanctions on Moscow.

The meet between the two leaders was a highly-anticipated event and heavy diplomacy in both camps prior to the meet indicated willingness on both sides to stabilise relations and bring the temperature down.