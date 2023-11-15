Donald Trump files for mistrial in $250mln New York fraud case, alleging ‘biased’ judge

Former US president Donald Trump has filed for a mistrial in the New York state’s $250 million civil fraud lawsuit that threatens his business empire, claiming that the judge “tainted the proceedings”.

Trump’s attorneys filed a 30-page motion on Wednesday (Nov 15) in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleging that “the evidence of apparent and actual bias is tangible and overwhelming.”

Targeting the presiding Judge Arthur Engoron and his law clerk, who has been the subject of multiple complaints from Trump’s attorneys and the former president himself, the motion claims that they “tainted these proceedings” and that “only the grant of a mistrial can salvage what is left of the rule of law.”

Trump’s attorneys have claimed that the judge unfairly ruled against the former president, made “bias” comments during the trial and exceeded his discretion is working with his clerk, who has donated to organisations they allege are supporting New York Attorney General Letitia James and others that oppose Trump in excess of contribution limits.

'Judge tainted proceedings'

“In this case the evidence of apparent and actual bias is tangible and overwhelming. Such evidence, coupled with an unprecedented departure from standard judicial procedure, has tainted these proceedings and a mistrial is warranted,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the motion.

Presently, a gag order by Judge Engoron bars Trump and his attorneys from making any statements about court staff and specifically about communications he has with his law clerk.

Trump has been fined twice for violating the gag order.

Reacting to the motion filed by Trump’s lawyers, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the sweeping fraud case, accused Trump of “trying to dismiss the truth and the facts” by throwing out the trial.

Trump's empire in jeopardy

“The numbers and evidence don’t lie. Donald Trump is now being held accountable for the years of fraud he committed and the incredible ways he lied to enrich himself and his family. He can keep trying to distract from his fraud, but the truth always comes out,” a spokesperson for James’ office said in a statement.

Also read | Supreme Court strikes down Sunak’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda

The civil fraud suit brought by James accuses Trump and the other defendants of fraudulently inflating his net worth by billions of dollars in order to obtain financial perks like tax benefits and better loan and insurance terms.

Also read | Netanyahu slams Trudeau after Canada PM tells Israel ‘killing of babies’ in Gaza must end

She has sought $250 million in damages and wants Trump and his sons permanently barred from running a New York business.