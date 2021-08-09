'Smallest baby at birth' comes home after 13 months in the hospital

After 13 months of intensive treatment, an infant believed to be the tiniest in the world at birth has been released from a Singaporean hospital.

A baby is typically born at 40 weeks or more, but this girl was delivered at just under 25 weeks. At birth, the baby named Kwek Yu Xuan weighed only 212 grams or 7.47 ounces - about the weight of an apple - and measured just 24 cm in length.

Also read | Sixth day of Greek fires: Blaze ravages Evia island 'like a horror movie'

The National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore where she was born had deemed her chances of survival as "limited".

In a statement, the hospital described her as an extraordinary COVID-19 baby, a ray of hope amid the turmoil.

Yu Xuan was hospitalised for a long period of time and had to depend on various machines to survive. Her parents had raised S$366,884 ($270,601; £195,188) through a crowdfunding campaign to pay for her long hospital stay.

The baby was delivered through emergency C-section four months early after her mother was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a condition marked by dangerously high blood pressure that can harm and even kill the mother and baby.

The previous record-holder for the world's tiniest babies before Yu Xuan was a US baby girl born in 2018 who weighed 245g.

Also read | China’s herd of wandering elephants finally on their way back home

Even though she still has chronic lung disease and will need assistance at home with breathing, doctors say she is doing well and has made good progress, and her condition has now improved enough to allow her discharge.

Now, with a weight of 6.3kg (14 pounds), according to the doctors, Yu Xuan is much healthier.