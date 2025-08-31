Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The much-awaited handshake between the two leaders, who were meeting after ten months, also happened. As the first visual of PM Modi and Xi Jinping's meeting was out, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were seen seated beside the Indian PM. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar was not a part of the meeting. The Modi-Xi handshake after the meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, can prove to be a new momentum in the India-China relationship amid global uncertainty.

What PM Modi said during the bilateral meeting?

During the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an agreement was reached between the two nations for border management. He appreciated that Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights have resumed between two nations. He also underlined the importance of cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting comes as the world reels under the effect of Trump's tariff war. The Indian Prime Minister congratulated the Chinese Premier on China’s successful SCO chairmanship and thanked him for the invitation to visit China. He emphasised that "vishwas, samman aur samvedanshilta" (trust, respect and sensitivity) are key for successful India-China relationship. He also added that their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Kazan was “very fruitful” and “gave a positive direction” to the relations. "After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created," he said.

"An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed. The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," PM Modi said.

What Chinese Premier Xi Jinping said?

Chinese President Xi Jinping says, "... China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. We are the world's two most populous countries, and we are also important members of the Global South. We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting the solidarity and rejuvenation of developing countries, and promoting the progress of human society. It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other's success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together."