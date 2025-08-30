/From Wuhan spirit to border standoff to tariff war: Timeline of shifting dynamics of Modi–Xi relationship ahead of SCO Summit

Global uncertainty has risen since Modi came to power in 2014. Now the world faces Trump and his tariff war. In this shifting geopolitical dynamics, the Modi–Xi relationship remains crucial amid lingering distrust. Since their last informal summit in 2019, the two leaders have only met at multilateral platforms like the SCO. While bilateral trade continues, deep-rooted tensions over the unresolved border dispute persist. India and China has recently attempted to renew their ties to counter the tariff regime. As the SCO Summit unfolds in China's Tianjin, all eyes will be set at both the leaders and what they say.