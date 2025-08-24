/From India to China, Russia to Pakistan: SCO nations’ combined military strength revealed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, announced the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday (Aug 22). From August 29-30, he will be in Japan, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba. Following that, from August 31 to September 1, at the invitation of China's President Xi Jinping, PM Modi will travel to China. There he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. As the Indian PM prepares to attend the latest SCO meet, let's have a look at the military might of the SCO nations.

SCO nations' combined military might

Currently, the SCO membership consists of 10 nations — India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017. During 2022-23, India held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation does not have a collective military. However, as per World Population Review, two of the organisation's member nations, India and China, are among the top five nations with the largest active military.

Scroll down to check out the individual military numbers of SCO nations.

India

India boasts the second-largest active military personnel as of 2024. World Population Review data shows that, as of last year, India had 1,475,750 active military personnel, with 1,155,000 more military reserve personnel, and 1,616,050 paramilitary personnel.

China

Beijing, in 2024, had the highest number of active military personnel — 2,035,000. It also had 510,000 military reserve personnel and 500,000 paramilitary personnel.

Russia

Russia, which is embroiled in war with Ukraine, in 2024 had 1,100,000 active military personnel, 1,500,000 military reserve personnel, and 559,000 paramilitary personnel.

Pakistan

India's neighbour, Pakistan, had 660,000 active military personnel in 2024. It also had 550,000 military reserve personnel and 291,000 paramilitary personnel.

Iran

Iran had 610,000 active military personnel, 350,000 military reserve personnel, and 40,000 paramilitary personnel.

Kazakhstan

In 2024, Kazakhstan had 39,000 active military personnel and 31,500 paramilitary personnel.

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan had 10,900 active military personnel and 9,500 paramilitary personnel in 2024.

Tajikistan

In 2024, Tajikistan had 8,800 active military personnel and 7,500 paramilitary personnel.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan meanwhile had 48,000 active military personnel and 20,000 paramilitary personnel.

Belarus