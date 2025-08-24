LOGIN
Sea-side diplomacy, coconut water and candid chats: What happened when China's Xi Jinping met PM Modi in India for informal summit

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 15:55 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 15:55 IST

As PM Modi prepares to attend the upcoming SCO summit in China, a renewed spotlight is on India-China relations. One notable moment in this diplomatic journey was in October 2019, when PM Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for informal summit in Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram), Tamil Nadu

Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's informal Mamallapuram summit
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP/PIB)

Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's informal Mamallapuram summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day informal summit in Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram), Tamil Nadu in October 2019. This meeting — the second of its kind after their 2018 summit in Wuhan — aimed to ease tensions, foster dialogue, and build personal rapport between the two leaders amid growing friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

PM Modi in veshti, welcomed Xi Jinping
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP/PIB)

PM Modi in veshti, welcomed Xi Jinping

During the informal summit in Mahabalipuram on October 11, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at the historic Pancha Rathas complex. In a gesture highlighting Indian tradition, Modi was seen wearing a veshti as the two leaders aimed to ease tensions that rose after Doklam standoff in 2017 and strengthen ties.

Coconut water and diplomacy in Mahabalipuram
3 / 6
(Photograph: PTI/PIB)

Coconut water and diplomacy in Mahabalipuram

That viral moment of camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping captured global attention—both leaders were seen casually sipping fresh coconut water at the serene Pancha Rathas complex in Mahabalipuram.

Sea-side diplomacy and candid discussions like friends
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP/PIB)

Sea-side diplomacy and candid discussions like friends

Chinese President Xi Jinping had said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "heart-to-heart" and "candid discussions like friends" on bilateral ties during the summit

Doklam led to informal summit, Galwan stopped it
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP/PIB)

Doklam led to informal summit, Galwan stopped it

The deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 deeply impacted the relationship between the two countries. This event escalated military tensions and prompted a reassessment of diplomatic interactions. Consequently, India and China has not scheduled any formal summit between the top leaders so far, highlighting the difficulties in sustaining communication

India and China resetting ties amid tariff war
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP/PIB)

India and China resetting ties amid tariff war

India and China are actively working to reset their bilateral relations amid Trump's tariff war. PM Modi will attend the upcoming SCO summit in China. Though no bilateral meet has been planned so far, the visit will be tracked closely and might be significant in strengthening a new era of India-China ties

