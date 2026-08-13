/1947 vs 2026: Shocking increase in price of everyday essentials in India

On August 15, 1947, India became independent with an economy vastly different from the one it has today. The rupee was divided into annas, paise, and pies; wages were measured in tens of rupees, and everyday commodities cost a fraction of their modern prices.

What did Indians pay for everyday essentials when the country became independent, and how do those prices compare with 2026?

Here is a look at the cost of milk, rice, wheat, sugar, petrol, gold, travel, and even a bicycle in 1947 versus today.