What happened when Indian PM Modi and China's Xi Jinping held informal summits in Wuhan and Mamallapuram

At informal summits in Wuhan (2018) and Mamallapuram (2019), Indian PM Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping aimed to ease tensions and enhance cooperation. Though there were no joint statements or formal agreements, both leaders agreed to focus on border peace
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at Wuhan (China) and Mamallapuram(India) for informal summits. These were not official state visits but informal diplomatic engagements, aimed at reducing tensions and enhancing strategic communication between India and China. These meetings were initiated in the backdrop of heightened military and political tensions — most notably the 2017 Doklam standoff, where Indian and Chinese troops confronted each other over border disputes in the Bhutan-China-India trijunction.
Held in Wuhan, China, the informal summit between PM Modi and President Xi aimed to reset ties after the Doklam standoff, enhance strategic communication, and promote a long-term vision for bilateral relations. Over six rounds of talks, both leaders emphasised maintaining peace along the LAC and agreed to guide their militaries to prevent conflict. The summit also included cultural engagements like a museum visit and boat ride, showcasing shared heritage. Though no joint statement was issued, the meeting was seen as a positive step toward regular dialogue and confidence-building.
As part of their informal summit in Wuhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping toured the Hubei Provincial Museum. They viewed ancient Chinese artifacts and watched a traditional chime bell performance. The visit highlighted the cultural connection between India and China and set a friendly, respectful tone for the summit.
On the summit’s second day, PM Modi and President Xi took a relaxed walk by East Lake with just their interpreters, engaging in open, high-level discussions. This was followed by a calm boat ride, after which they shared tea, symbolising friendly dialogue and mutual understanding.
Held in Tamil Nadu’s historic town of Mamallapuram, the second informal summit between PM Modi and President Xi aimed to build on the progress from Wuhan. The leaders discussed trade imbalances, border issues, and regional security, while also exploring India’s ancient cultural ties with China through visits to UNESCO sites. India raised concerns over the trade deficit and China’s BRI. Though no formal agreements were signed, both sides agreed to launch a new high-level trade dialogue and reaffirmed their commitment to peace at the border and constructive engagement.
Indian school students formed the Chinese character for the name of Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Chennai on October 10, 2019, ahead of a summit. This picture went viral
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram wearing traditional Tamil clothing. The two leaders visited iconic Pallava-era landmarks such as Arjuna’s Penance, the Pancha Rathas, and the Shore Temple, reflecting India’s deep cultural roots and setting a relaxed tone for their informal discussions.
President Xi called the conversations “heart-to-heart” and “candid, like friends,” while Prime Minister Modi noted the summit continued the positive momentum from Wuhan and opened a new phase in India-China ties. Although no formal pacts were signed, both leaders agreed to handle disagreements wisely and set up a high-level trade dialogue to tackle economic imbalances and strengthen collaboration.
In a warm and informal setting, Modi and Xi shared light moments, including sipping coconut water at Pancha Rathas. The leaders enjoyed traditional dance performances like Bharatanatyam and Kathakali, ending the evening with a cultural dinner beside the beautifully lit Shore Temple.