What happened when Indian PM Modi and China's Xi Jinping held informal summits in Wuhan and Mamallapuram

Held in Wuhan, China, the informal summit between PM Modi and President Xi aimed to reset ties after the Doklam standoff, enhance strategic communication, and promote a long-term vision for bilateral relations. Over six rounds of talks, both leaders emphasised maintaining peace along the LAC and agreed to guide their militaries to prevent conflict. The summit also included cultural engagements like a museum visit and boat ride, showcasing shared heritage. Though no joint statement was issued, the meeting was seen as a positive step toward regular dialogue and confidence-building.