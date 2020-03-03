Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks ban on gay marriage

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday submitted new proposed amendments to the country's Constitution that includes banning same-sex marriage.

These amendments include a mention of God and describe marriage as a heterosexual union.

According to the lower house of parliament's vice speaker, Pyotr Tolstoy, the draft amendment enshrines the mention of Russians' "faith in God" and states that marriage is between "a man and a woman".

Putin had introduced a law in 2013 that considers the "public promotion of homosexuality" as a crime. Not only that a gay couple cannot adopt a child in Russia, but only heterosexual couples can adopt children.

Putin has said he is not prejudiced against gay people but has asserted that homosexuality and gender fluidity are out of step with traditional Russian values.

Homosexuality was officially criminalized until 1993 in Russia and considered a mental illness until 1999.