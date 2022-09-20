Queen's crush, 'disrespectful’ Prince Harry & more: Heart-warming, controversial moments from royal funeral

The funeral of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was a sombre affair. The ten days of the royal wake featured both heartwarming moments and controversial ones.

Now, a day after the Queen was delivered to her final resting place, a few more of these "moments" have come to light. Let's take a look at what made the news:

Starting with the Royals. When Prince Harry didn't sing 'God Save the King'

A video from the funeral has taken the internet by storm. In it, Prince Harry can allegedly be seen not singing the British national anthem at his grandmother's funeral. His actions have been termed as "disrespectful"

While many are giving the royal flak others have also come to his rescue. Some have pointed out that the words have changed from 'God save the Queen' to 'King' and maybe he just needs some time to learn the new ones. Others pointed out that his lips are in fact moving, it's just that "He’s obviously not singing like he’s at karaoke."

Watch the video here:

Queen's crush:

As per a Daily Mail report, the monarch had a bit of a crush on BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker and even in her final days, she made it a point to watch TV weather forecasts.

"The reason? She had developed an unexpected affection for BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker," said an article published on September 8.

BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker. (Image: Twitter)

"'It was like a bit of a crush; she always wanted to watch the forecasts when he was on,' says a close figure. 'She was amused hearing the cadences when his name was read out, but she loved watching him, too'," the publication explained.

Now, taking to Twitter Tomasz retweeted the article and wrote "Feel so humbled to be mentioned like this…truly heartwarming."

Feel so humbled to be mentioned like this…truly heartwarming. https://t.co/xFVq82xyB9 — Tomasz Schafernaker (@Schafernaker) September 17, 2022

The unseen pictures of the late queen:

Shortly after her emotional funeral service, the Royal Family took to social media to share a touching photo that shows the late monarch taking a walk, somewhere in the hills, surrounded by flowers and foliage.

The hauntingly picturesque photo was posted with the caption "May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest."

'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'



In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.



1926 - 2022 pic.twitter.com/byh5uVNDLq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

When an Australian TV Anchor fell asleep on camera:

Allison Langdon, who hosts 'The Today Show' on Australia's Network Nine hit the z's on camera. After working a 14-hour shift covering the funeral while in London, the TV presenter eventually dozed off using a rolled-up jacket as a pillow.

Will Hutchinson, producer of The Today Show posted a picture of it on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram Story Langdon re-shared it with the amusing caption: "Hour 14. Everything is fine."

Screenshot of Allison Langdon's Instagram story