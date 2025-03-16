British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shined some light on his "plan B" if the Russian President Vladimir Putin does not agree upon the ceasefire with Ukraine. Starmer along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, took part in a virtual "coalition of the willing" meeting on Saturday (March 15).

In the meeting, Starmer urged Putin to drop his "unreasonable" demands and commit to the peace. He asked the Russian president to “let the guns fall silent”.

But, reporters asked him what is his "plan B" for the "worst case scenario". They asked Starmer what if Putin stays still on his demands or denies coming to the negotiation table at all - what in that case?

The UK PM said a “coalition of the willing” must be prepared to help Ukraine into a strong position even if peace talks fall apart.

“We will build up Ukraine’s own defenses and armed forces, and be ready to deploy as a ‘coalition of the willing’ in the event of a peace deal, to help secure Ukraine on the land, at sea, and in the sky," Starmer said.

"We need to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for whatever comes next. Whether that's around the table, which is what I hope it will be, or if that doesn't come to pass," he added.

'Putin will have to come to the table'

“Sooner or later, Putin will have to come to the table,” Starmer told the Downing Street press conference.

“So, this is the moment, let the guns fall silent, let the barbaric attacks on Ukraine, once and for all, stop and agree to a ceasefire now," he added.

'Strong and robust plans'

Starmer further revealed that military chiefs would hold a meeting on Thursday (March 20) to "put strong and robust plans in place to swing in behind a peace deal and guarantee Ukraine's future security".

He said this after claiming that plans for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine move into an "operational phase".

(With inputs from agencies)