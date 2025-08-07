/Putin likely to visit India by August end amid Trump's tariff crusade

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India later this month (August), Interfax news agency cited India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is currently in Russia. According to a Reuters report, the Russian president will be in India in August amid the ongoing India-US tariff tirade.

The tariff row intensified after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India over the import of Russian oil.

India's NSA Ajit Doval is currently in Russia and will hold talks with officials, mainly on expanding defence ties between the two countries. India and Russia will also focus on boosting industrial ties amid the ongoing tariff threats by Trump.

"We have got a very special and long relationship and we highly value our strategic partnership. We have had high level engagements and they have contributed substantially. We are excited and delighted to learn about the visit of his excellency President Putin to India," Doval said in Moscow.

He further said that the dates are finalised, adding, "The most important part is, these summit meetings have almost always been watershed points."

Meanwhile, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said that Russia is committed to deeper cooperation with India to build a fair world order.

"Regular Putin–Modi talks are the cornerstone of Russia–India trust," Shoigu said, adding, "Strengthening strategic partnership with India is priority for Russia."

Moreover, Doval's visit will also focus on the purchase of additional S-400 missile defence systems and dialogue on Su-57 fighter jets.

Trump targets India

The US president has threatened India with sanctions if it purchases Russian oil, as it is somehow helping Russia in its war in Ukraine. Initially, Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, which he further increased to 50 per cent.

Trump has further warned the purchasers of Russian oil with secondary tariffs unless Putin agrees to pause the war in Ukraine. "Could happen," Trump told reporters, after saying he expected to announce more secondary sanctions aimed at pressuring Russia to end its war in Ukraine. "It may happen ... I can't tell you yet," Trump said.

While the 25 per cent rate is effective from August 7, 2025, the newly announced additional tariff will come into place 21 days from now. "The ad valorem duty imposed...shall be in addition to any other duties, fees, taxes, exactions, and charges applicable to such imports...," the order said.