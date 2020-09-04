President to chairman: Xi Jinping aims to follow Mao Zedong by 'ordering' loyalty from citizens

Xi Jinping is pitting China against the world by triggering territorial disputes. However, the Chinese president is not just troubling the neighbours.

At home, the Chinese government officials are running for cover because Xi Jinping has kicked off yet another brutal purge.

If China were a multinational company, Xi Jinping would be its Chairman and CEO. He is the President of China, the general secretary of the Communist Party. He leads the central military commission the highest military body of China.

Now, he could be eyeing a bigger title for himself.

From President Xi to Chairman Xi. The title has been used only once before for Mao Zedong, the Founder of modern day China. The title of 'Chairman' was retired after the death of Mao. Now, Xi Jinping wants it for himself and he is making moves to have it.

On Wednesday, the Chinese president delivered a speech. He said the people of China can never be divided from the communist party.

"Any attempt to distort the history of the cpc or vilify its nature and objectives, to distort or change the path of socialism with chinese characteristics, or to deny or vilify the chinese people's great achievements in building socialism will also be resolutely opposed by the chinese people," President Xi said.

He is demanding absolute loyalty from his citizens. A new watchword to keep the party relevant at a time when it is being blamed for the global pandemic. He is raising the subject everywhere he goes.

In August, Xi Jinping conferred the police flag on china's police force. According to Xinhua, China's state-owned wire service, the president ordered the police force to be loyal to the party.

The ones who fail to prove their loyalty become fodder for the great purge. Experts say a recficiation campaign is underway in China — a concept that Mao mastered to eliminate his political opponents, and is now being followed by Xi Jinping.