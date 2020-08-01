Portland observes peaceful protests and no arrests as feds withdraw

As the federal police backed off and the state police took charge, Portland experienced its first night in weeks without tear gas and violent clashes.

The courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers saw peaceful and less-intense protests without any tear gas and violent proceedings from the state police.

Few protestors were present till 2am on Friday, who left on their own, rather than being forced to leave violently by firing tear gas and other munitions at "pure-on anarchists" setting fires, shooting fireworks and hurling chemicals, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said.

“Things went a lot better last night. Last night was the first night in about two months that our officers and agents inside the federal court building there in Portland didn’t come under a direct and immediate threat of being burned alive,” Scott said in an interview.

Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon, sent state police to the courthouse that has played an important part and she also sent the local police to clear out a park that was being used as a staging ground for a protest. However, everything was done peacefully for the first time in months.

"Last night the world was watching Portland. Here`s what they saw: Federal troops left downtown. Local officials protected free speech. And Oregonians spoke out for Black Lives Matter, racial justice, and police accountability through peaceful, non-violent protest," she tweeted.

This came few hours after the US President Donald Trump had openly criticised Brown for 'not doing her job'.

The local police and the protestors maintained their distance and the protestors marched and exercised their rights peacefully after months. Protestors took to Twitter to thank the local police, and Police chief Chuck Lovell, too, tweeted a 'thank you' to the protestors for cooperating with the local authorities. For the first time in more than 60 days, there were no arrests made.