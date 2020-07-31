Trump asks Federal agents to stay in Portland till city is safe; criticises Oregon governor

After the protests in Portland and the response to it by the federal police force garnered criticism from across the country, the US President Donald Trump has said the US agents will not leave the city "until there is safety".

Trump has taken on Twitter to express that according to him the Governor of Oregon was not doing her job properly.

He added that if she fails to do her job of arresting the "Anarchists & Agitators in Portland", the the federal government will do it for her.

Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon, isn’t doing her job. She must clear out, and in some cases arrest, the Anarchists & Agitators in Portland. If she can’t do it, the Federal Government will do it for her. We will not be leaving until there is safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020 ×

“Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon, isn’t doing her job. She must clear out, and in some cases arrest, the Anarchists & Agitators in Portland. If she can’t do it, the Federal Government will do it for her. We will not be leaving until there is safety!” Trump tweeted.

The tweet has come a day after one day after the state and his administration reached a deal to phase out a federal law enforcement presence.

The presence of federal force in Portland protests attracted a lot of criticism from the general public as well as political and defence experts, who stressed that this was unnecessary and, in some ways, illegal.