Over 50 Hezbollah targets hit in Syria since Oct 7, says Israel

Israel on Saturday (Feb 3) said that it had struck over 50 targets linked to the Iranian-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah since the war broke out in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the top military spokesperson, made the comments during a briefing that focused mostly on countering Hezbollah attacks that were launched in support of Hamas.

"Everywhere Hezbollah is, we shall be. We will take action everywhere required in the Middle East," Hagari said.

Israeli forces have so far attacked 34,000 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including 120 border surveillance outposts, 40 caches of missiles and other weaponry and more than 40 command centres, said Hagari.

He stated that the number of enemies killed in the attack was over 200.

'No deal yet on Gaza truce', says senior Hamas official

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official on Saturday said that a final deal had not yet been reached over pausing the four-month-long war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group in the Gaza Strip.

Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas official in Lebanon said that the leaders of the militant group were reviewing the proposal by top officials from Israel, Qatar, Egypt and the United States, but more time was needed to "announce our position".

He told a news conference that his movement "has repeatedly said" it was "open to discussing any initiative... putting an end to this barbaric aggression against our Palestinian people".

He confirmed that the group had received the proposal that was drafted by top leaders in Paris, however, stated that an agreement had not yet been reached and that the plan was missing certain details.

"We will announce our position" soon, "based on... our desire to put an end as quickly as possible to the aggression that our people suffer", he added.

US military says it destroyed drones near Yemen

In another development from the Red Sea crisis, the United States on Saturday (Feb 3) launched strikes targeting six anti-ship missiles belonging to Yemen's Houthi rebel group, according to the US military.

The missiles were "prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea. US forces identified the cruise missiles in Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels," Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on social media.

Earlier in the day, CENTCOM said that the American forces had shot down eight drones near Yemen on Friday (Feb 2) and destroyed four more before they could be launched.

It further said that the ones hit on the ground belonged to the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group. However, CENTCOM did not specify a country or group linked to the missiles shot out of the air.

Anger over Israel's destructive campaign in Gaza, which began on October 7 in response to unprecedented attacks by Hamas, has spread throughout the Middle East.