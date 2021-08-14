Oregon governor to send troops to help hospitals as COVID-19 cases soar

As delta variant continues to spread through the US, Oregon’s governor has said that she would send up to 1,500 national guard troops to help hospital workers pushed to the brink by a surge of cases.

Also, the White House announced that Texas and Florida alone accounted for almost 40 per cent of new US Covid hospitalisations last week.

As per Democrat Kate Brown, troops will be sent to 20 hospitals around the state.

Also read | US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

The official figures reveal that 733 people were hospitalised in Oregon on Friday.

This included 185 people in intensive care units, which is 60 more than a day before and nearly double the figure of two weeks ago.

The democrat was quoted by The Guardian as saying, “I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care. When our hospitals are full with Covid-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

As per the state data, in Oregon, the Delta variant now makes up 96 per cent of all samples tested, up from just 15 per cent six weeks ago.