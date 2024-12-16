Moscow, Russia

Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in his first statement since his regime fell, said on Monday (December 16) that his departure to Russia was not “planned”.

Assad said that he was evacuated from Syria to Russia via the Hmeimim base in Latakia province. He added that his departure was coordinated with Russian allies, as he initially intended to remain at the Russian base and continue fighting. However, when the base came under drone attack on the night of December 8, the Russians decided to move him to Russia for his safety. “I did not leave the country as part of a plan as it was reported earlier,” Assad said.

"Moscow requested... an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday December 8," he added.

"When the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose," the statement added.

The statement was shared on the former Syrian presidency’s social media accounts and dated 16 December from Moscow. Assad said that he turned to social media to release the statement after “several unsuccessful attempts” to share it through Arabic and international media outlets.

The statement read, “As terrorism spread across Syria and ultimately reached Damascus on the evening of Saturday 7 December 2024, questions arose about the president's fate and whereabouts. This occurred amidst a flood of misinformation and narratives far removed from the truth, aimed at recasting international terrorism as a liberation revolution for Syria.”

Assad fled Syria on December 8, following an 11-day rebel offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). After ruling Syria since 2000—following the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad—Bashar al-Assad took an early morning flight to Russia as rebels approached Damascus. The Kremlin later confirmed that Assad had been granted political asylum.

Assad’s decision to flee as the rebels advanced has angered even some of his former supporters, who see it as evidence of him looking out for himself instead of being loyal to his regime or country.

