Damascus, Syria

Bashar al-Assad’s central bank transported approximately $250 million in cash to Moscow over a two-year period, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The FT uncovered documents revealing that Assad’s regime, while suffering a severe shortage of foreign currency, flew nearly two tonnes of cash, consisting of $100 bills and €500 notes, to Moscow’s Vnukovo airport for deposit in sanctioned Russian banks between 2018 and 2019.

These cash transfers took place at a time when Syria was heavily reliant on Russian military support, including mercenaries from the Wagner group. Simultaneously, members of Assad’s family reportedly began acquiring luxury properties in Moscow, as highlighted in the report.

The FT suggested that these transactions show the lengths to which Assad’s regime went to bypass western sanctions that had isolated it from the global financial system.

David Schenker, former US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, told the FT that such moves were expected. “The regime would have to bring their money abroad to a safe haven to be able to use it to procure the fine life... for the regime and its inner circle,” he said.

Western governments and opposition figures have long accused Assad’s regime of looting Syria’s resources and resorting to criminal activities to finance the war. The cash shipments to Russia coincided with the Kremlin’s growing military involvement in Syria and Assad’s extended family’s chain of property purchases in Moscow.

Assad fled Syria on December 8, following an 11-day rebel offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). After ruling Syria since 2000—following the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad—Bashar al-Assad took an early morning flight to Russia as rebels approached Damascus. The Kremlin later confirmed that Assad had been granted political asylum.

Assad’s decision to flee as the rebels advanced has angered even some of his former supporters, who see it as evidence of him looking out for himself instead of being loyal to his regime or country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.