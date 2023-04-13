Norway expels 15 Russian officials at embassy in Oslo on suspicion of spying

Norway on Thursday (April 13) said that it was expelling 15 Russian embassy officials from the country saying it suspected them of spying while working at the embassy in Oslo. Norway's foreign ministry said that these Russian officials were intelligence officers who were working under the cover of diplomatic positions and the decision was taken to ‘secure national interests’. Russia has said that it would respond to this move by Norway.

The expulsions amount to a quarter of Russian diplomats currently accredited in Oslo, according to the Norwegian government.

"This is an important step in countering, and reducing the level of, Russian intelligence activity in Norway, and thus in safeguarding our national interests," Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.

"Russia currently poses the greatest intelligence threat to Norway...We will not allow Russian intelligence officers to operate under diplomatic cover," she added.

The Russians declared persona non grata must leave Norway within a short time, Huitfeldt said.

The ministry said that the activities of the expelled diplomats were “incompatible with their diplomatic status.”

Norwegian ministry said that the officials concerned must leave Norway shortly.

Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would respond to this development, as reported by state-owned news agency TASS.

Norway, a member of the NATO military alliance, shares border with Russia in the Arctic.

It also expelled three Russians in April 2022.

The Nordic country still seeks to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia, and Russian diplomats are welcome in Norway, Huitfeldt said.

(With inputs from agencies)

