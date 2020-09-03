Norway bans man for two years over quarantine breach

Norwegian police on Thursday said that they expelled a foreigner who violated quarantine rules. The police also fined the man $2,240 and the immigration officials banned him reentering the country for two years.

The man was caught breaking quarantine regulations in the western county of More og Romsdal, about a week after arriving from Germany having flown via the Netherlands.

According to quarantine rules in the country, travellers arriving from most European countries, including both Germany and the Netherlands, to isolate themselves for 10 days to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"We live in a system based on trust. Everyone is asked to do their bit," regional police official Svein Rike told AFP.

"In these circumstances, it's important to react firmly when the rules are broken," he explained.

Police refused to disclose the man's identity or nationality, saying only that he was not from a country within the European Economic Area (the EU plus Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway).

