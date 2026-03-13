/Netanyahu orders security review of foreign flights to Israel after flydubai attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday instructed National Security Council head Shmuel Ben Ezra to appoint an examiner to conduct a thorough review of “all aspects” of the security arrangements for foreign civilian flights to Israel.

“Netanyahu has instructed the Head of the National Security Council, Shmuel Ben Ezra, to appoint an examiner to conduct a thorough review of all security aspects of foreign civil aviation to Israel,” a statement from the premier’s office said.

The move comes after an Omani co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flydubai Flight 1073 from Dubai was foiled, which triggered an increasing scrutiny of Israel’s oversight of foreign airlines, including reports that Israeli bodies had been warning that the Transportation Ministry was not properly carrying out security checks on international flights.

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An official close to Netanyahu rejected criticism of the decision to launch another review.

“It is healthy and legitimate that when an incident like this occurs and points to a gap in a particular area, the prime minister acts to have the deficiencies examined and corrected, with the aim of preventing such an incident from happening again,” the official said.

“You can’t have it both ways — point an accusing finger when something goes wrong and then point an accusing finger when action is taken to fix it.”

Meanwhile, reports said that a preliminary Israeli investigation found that the co-pilot who attacked the captain of the flydubai flight had acted alone.

The co-pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe during the flight before passengers and crew overpowered and restrained him.

Copilot prepared to be ‘martyr’, aborted attempt in July

Meanwhile, reports said the copilot Hammam al-Hammami was preparing himself to become a “martyr” and had intended to crash the flydubai Flight 1073 into Ben Gurion Airport.

Hammami, who has been arrested and is being interrogated in the United Arab Emirates, told investigators that he intended to continue the flight as normal after attacking the captain, get all landing clearances and then crash into a building or jet at the Ben Gurion Airport.

Hammami had been at Ben Gurion Airport several times in recent months. When he came in June, he devoted his entire focus to collecting intelligence and planning out his attack.

He had earlier plotted to carry out the attack in July but ended up cancelling his plan at the last moment, as he was friends with one of the crew members.