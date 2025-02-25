As the US and Russia have been mending their relationship, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that Russia and the US have a long way to go to restore trust after all the difficulties in the past few years, TASS reported.

When asked about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin trusts the Americans, Peskov responded, "We trust ourselves. In order to say if we trust the Americans or not, we need to go a long way."

He stressed that we will have to develop measures to restore and strengthen mutual trust.

"We’ll have to take numerous small steps towards each other, which will help create and restore the atmosphere of trust," he added.

Noting that much damage was done in the past four years and much was destroyed, the Kremlin spokesman said, "Much damage was done in the past four years and much was destroyed. It’s impossible to rebuild it all in an instant. We have a lot to do."

Kremlin praises US for siding with Russia in UN

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin praised Washington's "balanced position" after the US voted with Russia at the United Nations to avoid condemnation of Moscow's campaign against Ukraine.

Making a shift in its support, the US sided with Russia in two votes on Monday as US President Donald Trump makes a new position on Ukraine.

“The US is taking a much more balanced position which is really aimed at trying to resolve the Ukraine conflict. We welcome this," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Peskov said comments from European leaders “do not signal balance", adding, “But, perhaps, as a result of contacts between the Europeans and the Americans, somehow Europe will gravitate towards greater balance".

