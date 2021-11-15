Morning news brief: Musk takes jibe at Sanders, Colombian volcano active again and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Elon Musk taking a jibe at Bernie Sanders to a volcano that wiped a town in Colombia becoming active again, we have it all.

'I keep forgetting you're still alive': Elon Musk take a jibe at Bernie Sanders, offers to sell more stock

On Sunday, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and US Senator Bernie Sanders got into a spat after Sanders demanded that the wealthy pay their "fair share" of taxes. "We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Watch | Volcano that wiped out town in Colombia, killed 25,000, is active again

It has been 36 years since a volcanic eruption in Colombia decimated a town and killed more than 25,000 people. The same volcano that caused all that devastation was seen spewing ash and gas just this weekend.

COP26 president criticises India, China over coal use move

COP26 climate summit’s president Alok Sharma asked India and China to “explain themselves to poor nations” after they watered down the clause on ending the usage of coal. Sharma said he was “deeply frustrated” after India, backed by China and other coal-dependent developing nations, rejected a clause calling for a “phase out” of coal-fired power, and changed the text to “phase down”.

Donald Trump’s hotel company looks to sell Washington, DC hotel for $375 million

If sources are to be believed, Donald Trump’s family hotel company seems to be selling its prized Washington, DC hotel for $375 million. The company has reached an agreement to sell the ownership rights of the hotel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Watch: US President Joe Biden, Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping set to meet virtually