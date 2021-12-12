Morning news brief: Modi's Twitter account compromised, Austria protest and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Indian PM Modi's personal Twitter account getting 'briefly compromised' to nearly 44,000 people protesting in Austria after government mandates Covid vaccine, we have it all.

Indian PM Modi's personal Twitter account gets 'briefly compromised'

In an announcement on social microblogging site, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that Indian PM Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was "very briefly compromised".

Nearly 44,000 people protest in Austria after govt mandates Covid vaccine

Nearly 44,000 people gathered in Austria's Vienna to protest against mandatory Covid vaccines. Europe is currently seeing a surge in infections amid concerns of the new Covid variant, Omicron.

Declining trust in Boris Johnson can lead to increase in Covid cases in UK

As the locals are being told that further restrictions will be needed to control the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts fear that the falling trust in their PM Boris Johnson could lead to a surge in the Covid cases.

