Declining trust in Boris Johnson can lead to increase in Covid cases in UK

As the locals are being told that further restrictions will be needed to control the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts fear that the falling trust in their PM Boris Johnson could lead to a surge in the Covid cases.

Experts fear that as more and more people get annoyed by their Prime Minister Boris Johnson, amid rising controversies surrounding his protocol breaks, locals will start questioning and defying the government.

"It is always more difficult to re-apply restrictions because people are fatigued and generally fed up," Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at Edinburgh University was quoted by the Guardian. "But now it's going to be even harder, because trust has been eroded to a very significant level. People are really fed up with the government. And if you don’t trust the government, why would you do what the government asked you to do?"

Experts have warned that there is a huge possibility that people are not going to follow the rules if they are asked to limit indoor gatherings once again. While many listened to the government last year, this year controversy of the PM celebrating Christmas parties in secret have broken the trust of his countrymen.

"Many are likely to say: I’m fed up, I don’t trust this government, and I want to see my friends and family, so I’m just going to ignore the rule."

Meanwhile, Labour has also claimed that the Boris Johnson-run government will not be able to meet its target of vaccinating everyone by the end of January 2022.

This warning comes at a time when the UK is observing an alarming increase of cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. "The NHS should continue to prioritise those most at risk, including the elderly, housebound and care home residents, but there is no reason others who are eligible and keen to get their booster vaccines now should be turned away," said Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary. "We want to make sure everyone can enjoy Christmas safely this year, as well as protecting our NHS. The best way to do that is boosting the booster campaign."