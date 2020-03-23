Morning News Brief: Lockdown in India, Olympics 2020, and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 23, 2020, 08.46 AM(IST)

WION news brief Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Millions ordered into lockdown in India over coronavirus fears

coronavirus

Postponing Olympics may become inevitable: Japan PM Abe

Shinzo Abe

Afghan, Taliban held first talks regarding prisoner release: US envoy

Zalmay Khalilzad

Can't impose lockdown in Pakistan as one-fourth of population survives on daily wages: Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Watch | Italy: Close to 800 deaths in a single day

Canada: Athletes will not compete at Tokyo 2020 Games due to risks of COVID-19

Olympics