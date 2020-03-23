Morning News Brief: Lockdown in India, Olympics 2020, and more

WION news brief Photograph:( Others )
Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief
Millions ordered into lockdown in India over coronavirus fears
Postponing Olympics may become inevitable: Japan PM Abe
Afghan, Taliban held first talks regarding prisoner release: US envoy
Can't impose lockdown in Pakistan as one-fourth of population survives on daily wages: Imran Khan
Watch | Italy: Close to 800 deaths in a single day
Canada: Athletes will not compete at Tokyo 2020 Games due to risks of COVID-19