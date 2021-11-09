Morning news brief: COVID-19 in Europe, the Poland-Belarus border, and more

The United States has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated overseas travellers, accepting people who had been barred from entering the country for the last 20 months.Legislators investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6 have now slapped subpoenas on top Donald Trump aides charged with plotting to overturn the defeat in a 'war room' at a luxury Washington hotel. After a surge of illegal migration from the Belarus border, Poland recently said that it has blocked various attempts by hundreds of migrants to illegally enter the country as it warned of an "armed" escalation.

US opens border to fully vaccinated international travellers, benefiting airlines





The ban, which was implemented by former US President Donald Trump in early 2020 and increased by Vice President Joe Biden earlier this year, barred travellers from 33 nations, including the United Kingdom, much of Europe, China, Brazil, and South Africa.

Capitol Hill violence: Investigation committee issues subpoenas to top Trump lieutenants





Legislators investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6 have now slapped subpoenas on top Donald Trump aides charged with plotting to overturn the defeat in a 'war room' at a luxury Washington hotel.

'Orchestrated influx': Poland blocks migrants at Belarus border as it warns of an 'armed' escalation





Not just Poland, but Lithuania and Latvia have also raised issues of a surge in the number of people trying to enter their countries from Belarus.

As COVID-19 cases surge in Europe, WHO top official urges US to pay attention



Coronavirus cases have been surging all across Europe. While speaking to CBS News, WHO top official, Dr Hans Kluge has warned that the United States should pay close attention. "If you look at the last four weeks, the hospitalisations have doubled," he said.



