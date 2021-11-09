Capitol Hill violence: Investigation committee issues subpoenas to top Trump lieutenants

Legislators investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6 have now slapped subpoenas on top Donald Trump aides charged with plotting to overturn the defeat in a 'war room' at a luxury Washington hotel.

One of the advisors summoned is lawyer John Eastman. His role in the talks at the Willard InterContinental during the storming of Congress to stop certification of Democratic Candidate Joe Biden's election victory has been questioned

Eastman is alleged to have written a memo advising Trump that his vice president Mike Pence has the authority to reject the election results in certain states and thereby deny Biden's victory.

On January 2, he also reportedly spoke to around 300 state lawmakers about fixing "this egregious conduct" and ensuring that "we're not putting in the White House some guy that didn't get elected."

"Your documents and testimony are directly relevant to the select committee's investigation, as you appear to have been instrumental in advising President Trump that Vice President Pence could determine which electors were recognized on January 6, a view that many of those who attacked the Capitol apparently also shared," the committee told Eastman in its subpoena.

During the days leading up to the attack, Eastman is reported to have attended a January 5 "war room" meeting at the Willard and spoken at a rally near the White House.

He reportedly emailed Pence's lawyer during the siege, saying that it had taken place "because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way."

The other subpoenas target mostly Trump's reelection campaign staff, officials or aides.

They include former NYPD chief Bernard Kerik and former campaign advisor Jason Miller, who were both reportedly present at the "war room" on January 5.

According to the panel, these individuals promoted his false claim that the presidential election was rigged.

Re-election campaign manager William Stepien and executive assistant Angela McCallum were also summoned along with disgraced former national security advisor Mike Flynn.

"The select committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all," panel chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

This is the first time the committee has issued subpoenas since it asked the Justice Department to file criminal contempt charges against Trump ally Steve Bannon after he defied a congressional order to appear.

(With inputs from agencies)