Melania Trump refused to condemn Capitol Hill attack despite a chance

USA's former First Lady Melania Trump declined to condemn Capitol Hill attack and appeal for peace even when she was asked by her aide, CNN reported citing sources. CNN further reported that when on January 6, Melania Trump's aide Stephanie Grisham asked Trump whether she would tweet to appeal for calm, Trump said "No" on text message.

Stephanie Grisham has reportedly mentioned the incident in her book "I'll take your questions now".

As per CNN's report in January, Melania Trump was at the White House overseeing photoshoot of a carpet when the attack on US Congress took place. She did not call off the photoshoot. On that day, she did not speak about the atrocities committed by Trump supporters at the Capitol Hill. She condemned the attack in part on January 11.

A portion of Grisham's book was published in Politico. Melania Trump's office responded to Grisham's claims and sent a statement to Politico.

“The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump,” read the statement as published by Politico.

On January 6, 2021 hundreds of Donald Trump supporters attacked US Congress on Capitol Hill after he addressed them in a rally. Trump had been making unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud in US Presidential Election 2020. At the time of the attack, US Congress was in the process of certifying Joe Biden's victory.