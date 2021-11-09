As COVID-19 cases surge in Europe, WHO top official urges US to pay attention

Coronavirus cases have been surging all across Europe. While speaking to CBS News, WHO top official, Dr Hans Kluge has warned that the United States should pay close attention. "If you look at the last four weeks, the hospitalisations have doubled," he said.

Kluge further stated that the vaccination uptake has plateaued in several parts of Europe. "At the same time, there's a relaxation of the public health and social measures, which is a cocktail for what we see: a fourth wave," he said.

Europe has seen a surge of more than 50 per cent new cases over the last month. With this, the World Health Organization has warned the region could see another half-million death by February.

He termed vaccines as a "game-changer", however, he mentioned that they are not enough alone. He urged people to mask up and focus on handwashing, especially in indoor ventilation.

Meanwhile, Europe, once again, has been deemed as the epicentre of the deadly virus.

Kluge earlier said that hospitalisations have increased in countries with lower vaccination rates. "We must change our tactics, from reacting to surges of COVID-19, to preventing them from happening in the first place," the European chief of WHO said.

Recently, Germany's daily infection rate hit its highest recorded level since the beginning of the pandemic.

Britain is the hardest country hit with the virus with over 141,600 total fatalities and 9.2 million cases.