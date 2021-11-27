Morning news brief: BioNTech to update jab, coup against Ukraine's president and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From US looking to restrict travel over fears of new variant as a 'precautionary measure' to Ukraine's president saying Russia is planning coup against him, we have it all.

You can also read about BioNTech looking to update its jab within 100 days amid efficiency concerns if needed, new analysis revealing Merck's Covid-19 pill Molnupiravir has lower efficacy and Moderna saying it will develop booster shot for new coronavirus variant.

As a 'precautionary measure', US to restrict travel over fears of new variant

Joining the European Union, recently the US will be restricting travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries, including, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Starting from Monday, only US citizens and residents will be allowed to travel from the region.

If needed, BioNTech to update its jab within 100 days amid efficiency concerns

As the concerns over the efficiency of vaccines against the new variant Omicron emerges, BioNTech says it can update the version of its vaccine within 100 days if the new variant first detected in southern Africa is found to reduce existing immunity. The company says it will not just produce but also ship it in the timeline.

Ukraine's president says Russia is planning coup against him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Kiev has uncovered a coup plot involving Russian citizens. According to him, ''We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation - we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d'etat will take place in our country on December 1-2.''

New analysis reveals Merck's Covid-19 pill, Molnupiravir, has lower efficacy

US Food and Drug Administration approved molnupiravir, an anti-Covid pill developed by Merck, as effective against the deadly virus. However, the recent analysis shows a lower efficacy rate than a previous estimate. The preliminary report will be used to guide a panel of FDA experts to consider whether to authorise emergency use of the pill.

Moderna says it will develop booster shot for new coronavirus variant

The US pharmaceutical company Moderna is going to develop a booster dose against the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. Moderna said the company is working to address the new threat and it will also increase the dose of its existing vaccine.

