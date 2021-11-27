If needed, BioNTech to update its Covid jab within 100 days amid efficiency concerns against Omicron  

As the concerns over the efficiency of vaccines against the new variant emerges, BioNTech says it can update the version of its vaccine within 100 days if Omicron, the new variant first detected in southern Africa, is found to reduce existing immunity.

The company says it will not just produce but also ship it in the timeline.

Investigations are already on to know that the vaccine, which has been developed by the German biotechnology company in association with US drugmaker Pfizer, works well against the variant or not.

Omicron has caused concern as it has high number of mutations. It seems to have been transmitting more quickly as well.

According to the company, it will ascertain in two weeks on the basis of lab-based experiments that its current vaccine is still effective against the B.1.1.529 variant, which has been named Omicron by the World Health Organization.

To make it more efficient against the new variant, BioNTech said it can tweak its vaccine if required.

In a statement, the company, said, “Pfizer and BioNTech have taken actions months ago to be able to adapt the mRNA vaccine within six weeks and ship initial batches within 100 days in the event of an escape variant.”

