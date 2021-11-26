New virus variant detected in Europe as Belgium reports first case

After South Africa announced it had detected the new virus variant B.1.1.529, Belgium became the first country in Europe to report the new case.

In Belgium, one sample was confirmed as the novel B.1.1.529 variant (in a returning traveller from Egypt (11/11); first symptoms on 22/11). — Marc Van Ranst (@vanranstmarc) November 26, 2021 ×

Belgium's health minister Frank Vandenbroucke reported the new case even as several countries in Europe have been battling the fourth wave.

Belgium said the traveller had returned from Egypt.

Several countries in Europe including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria introduced travel bans on South Africa including on neighbouring countries namely Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana and others.

However, the World Health Organisation(WHO) cautioned against travel bans imposed by several countries on South Africa while adding that it will take several weeks to understand the new variant.

Germany's health minister Jens Spahn said the "new variant causes even more problems" as the country battles a virus surge. Chancellor Merkel had said last week that the current coronavirus curbs were not enough as the country combats the new virus wave.

The Netherlands had witnessed large scale riots as people protested against lockdown measures. Austria is already on a lockdown amid a surge in cases as many other European nations have reimposed restrictions.

France said it has suspended all flights from southern Africa for 48 hours.

