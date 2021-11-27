As a 'precautionary measure', US to restrict travel over fears of new COVID-19 variant

Global authorities are taking precautions for curbing the spread of a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with several imposing travel curbs and tightening border controls. Joining the European Union, recently the US will be restricting travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries, including, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Starting from Monday, only US citizens and residents will be allowed to travel from the region.

The @WHO has identified a new COVID variant which is spreading through Southern Africa. As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 26, 2021 ×

US President Joe Biden, in a statement, deemed it as a "precautionary measure." He further said that moving forward he will be “guided by what the science and my medical team advises.”

This comes in after various countries - the UK, France, Scotland, Italy, Israel, Phillippines, Canada, have banned travellers from southern Africa over fears of the new variant.

The World Health Organisation classified the new coronavirus strain detected in South Africa as a "variant of concern," naming it as Omicron.

"Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern, named Omicron," it said.

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning,” the WHO said, adding, "preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant as compared to other variants of concern."

B.1.1.529 has shown 50 mutations. 30 of these mutations are on the spike protein alone.

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines in use target the spike protein. The virus uses spike protein to gain access to our body cells. More mutations of the spike protein means better ability for the virus to break vaccine protection.

