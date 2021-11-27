Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russia is planning coup against him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Kiev has uncovered a coup plot involving Russian citizens.

According to him, ''We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation - we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d'etat will take place in our country on December 1-2.''

He said Russia was sending "very dangerous" signals with troop movements on the border.

"We are in full control of our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation," Zelenskiy said.

Also see | What will happen if Russian troops invade Ukraine?

Calling the claim an "absolute lie," Kremlin denied any role in any coup plot.

Zelenskiy has also accused business magnate Rinat Akhmetov of joining Russia's coup plot.

Also read | Death toll in Russian mine tragedy jumps to 52, six rescue workers among the dead

In response, Akhmetov said "The information made public by Volodymyr Zelenskiy about attempts to draw me into some kind of coup is an absolute lie. I am outraged by the spread of this lie, no matter what the president's motives are."

"As a Ukrainian citizen, the country's biggest investor, taxpayer, and employer, I will continue to defend a free Ukraine, a free economy, democracy, and freedom of speech."

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has warned that "if Russia uses force against Ukraine, that will have costs, that will have consequences".

Ukraine, which wants to join the NATO military alliance, has blamed Moscow for supporting separatists in a conflict in its east since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)