What will happen if Russian troops invade Ukraine?

Here is a look at some of the questions that the situation raises.

Russian troop movements near Ukraine have drawn concern from Kyiv and the United States that it might be considering attacking its neighbour.

What are the two sides saying about the risk of conflict?

Russia denies threatening anyone and says it can deploy its troops on its own territory as it pleases.

It has accused Ukraine and NATO of whipping up tensions and suggested Kyiv might be preparing to try to seize back two eastern regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Russia's foreign spy agency this week compared the situation with the build-up to a 2008 war in which Russia's forces crushed those of neighbouring Georgia.

Ukraine denies planning any such offensive and says Russia has more than 92,000 troops massed near its borders for a possible attack.

(Photograph:Agencies)