Morning news brief: Another investigation for Capitol riots, Myanmar internet ban, and more

The US opposition is demanding an independent, 9/11 style Commission to investigate the former US President Donald Trump's role in the Capitol riots. Meanwhile, Myanmar locals are still at war with the army against the military coup. An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off Vanuatu's capital Port Vila.

'Independent, 9/11-style commission' needed to investigate Trump & riot: Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi, on Monday, called for the creation of a 9/11-style Commission to look into the Capitol riots that took place on January 06 in Washington by Trump's supporters.

Myanmar military chokes internet for second consecutive night amid protests

Myanmar military generals on Tuesday choked the internet for the second consecutive night as protesters continued their demonstrations as extra troops were deployed around the country.

WHO gives emergency use approval to Serum Institute's AstraZeneca vaccine

The World Health Organization(WHO) granted two versions of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio(Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India(SII).

Strong 6.2-magnitude quake rocks Vanuatu capital Port Vila in South Pacific

Just days after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the South Pacific, a shallow 6.2-magnitude quake struck off Vanuatu's capital Port Vila.