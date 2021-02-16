'Independent, 9/11-style commission' needed to investigate Trump and Capitol riots: Pelosi

The former US President Donald Trump's troubles are far from over, even after his acquittal in the impeachment trial, as his opposition is now urging the creation of an independent 9/11-style Commission to look into the Capitol riots.

Trump's known enemy and the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, on Monday, called for the creation of a 9/11-style Commission to look into the Capitol riots that took place on January 06 in Washington by Trump's supporters.

Pelosi said she would move to establish an "outside, independent 9/11 type Commission" to investigate the Capitol riots.

This Commission would "investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex," Pelosi explained in a statement.

She also hoped that this Commission will look into peaceful transfer of power — something that Trump struggled with after his historic defeat in the US election 2020.

It would also look into the preparedness and response of the Capitol Police and a few other branches of law enforcement, as alleged lack of effort on the part of Capitol Police was also highly criticised after the deadly January 06 attack.

Turns out, Pelosi is not the only one who wants such a Commission to investigate the matter. Several Republicans have also expressed their desire to have an independent probe into this deadly riot.

"We need a 9/11 commission to find out what happened to make sure it never happens again," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina.